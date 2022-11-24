Dodgers Rumors: Giants, Yankees May Be Last Teams in on Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is the top free agent in this year's class, and is most likely to get the largest contract. The Yankees are still the favorite to bring him back, but they aren't the only ones in on him. The Dodgers were reported to be interested, but Jon Morosi of MLB Network thinks there are two true contenders: The Yankees and the Giants.

Judge met with the Giants in San Francisco this week, and Morosi reported that the day included multiple meetings, including one with the ownership level.

He said Judge is from California and grew up a fan of the Giants, and believes the pitch included many aspects that would touch on his emotions of growing up a fan of that team. It was even reported that Warriors' star Stephen Curry was a part of it.

Morosi said the Giants haven't made an offer yet, but he expects it'll come soon. And once it does, he thinks Judge could make a decision soon thereafter.

"I believe that once Aaron Judge knows where at least the initial Giants offer comes in, and I do believe one is forthcoming, that there will be a fairly robust conversation here to where we can see Aaron Judge signing with a team within the next two weeks, by the end of the Winter meetings."

This isn't great news for Dodger fans who were hoping Judge would land in LA. It seems that he'll either go back to New York, or move to the Bay to join the Giants. Dodger fans should not be excited about the idea of Judge joining the NL West, so at this point, the best case scenario for the Dodgers is probably Judge just staying with the Yankees.