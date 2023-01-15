Dodgers Rumors: L.A. Set to Sign a Pair of Dominican Republic Prospects

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best sports franchises. They’re in one of the best markets one can be in, their front office is truly the best in the game, and their scouting department is phenomenal.

The Dodgers have signed some great players in recent history, but their true depth comes from their drafting and players they’ve discovered from different countries. One player that comes to mind is their ace, Julio Urias, which the Dodgers signed from Mexico in 2012.

And, this weekend, L.A. signed a pair of Dominican Republic stars that are highly touted.

MLB writer Jesse Sanchez broke the news early Sunday.

According to industry sources, the club has agreed to deals with shortstop Joendry Vargas, the No. 3 overall prospect on the top 50 international list, and outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua, who ranks No. 23.

MLB.com pipeline describes Vargas, 17, who bats right and throws right. They also had this to say about him on MLB.com.

“Vargas is literally one of the tallest international prospects in the class, and his five-tool potential might be even bigger. At 6-foot-3, the long and lean teen will face questions about his ability to stay at shortstop, but he already shows a quick first step, good hands and plus instincts for the position. He’ll stay in the middle of the infield for as long as he can, but his plus arm potential will serve him well if he transitions to third base in the future.”

As for Arnaldo Lantigua, he plays the outfield and is also a 17-year-old righty. MLB.com has this to say about Lantigua.

“The power-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic is big and strong now, and more strength could be on the way. Latingua’s ability to make consistent contact and hit for power stood out for most scouts, as he clocked exit velos over 100 mph in batting practice and games. If he continues to develop at a normal pace, he could turn into a middle-of-the order type of bat in the future because of his offensive prowess. But like most prospects his age, Lantigua can be overly aggressive in the batter’s box and needs to be more patient at the plate. He’s working on strike zone recognition and fine-tuning his approach.”

Neither has yet to collect a stat, but from the looks of it, they can be contributing to the Dodgers organization within the next handful of seasons. L.A. knows how to pick them, so we’ll see if these young guys can pan out.