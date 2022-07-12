Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Reds All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline isn't until August 2nd, but that doesn't mean that rumors aren't already starting to swirl. Despite missing ace Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw missing several starts due to an injury of his own, the Dodgers starting staff continues to be the best in the majors (2.72 ERA). But that doesn't mean the Dodgers won't explore acquiring a frontline starter like Reds hurler Luis Castillo.

On Monday afternoon, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Dodgers and Reds have had "preliminary" discussions about Castillo.

“Sources: #Dodgers and #Reds have had preliminary trade conversations about RHP Luis Castillo. Many clubs are showing interest in Castillo, of course. Long way to go before Aug. 2 trade deadline, but Dodgers are definitely involved.”

Of course, the Dodgers aren't the only team in baseball that could use another top-shelf starter. According to MLB Trade Rumors.com, there's several other contenders in the mix to trade for Castillo.

"Teams like the Twins, Padres, Mets, Yankees, and Blue Jays have all been reported to have inquired in recent weeks. That’s presumably not an exhaustive list, as virtually every contender is likely to check in with Cincinnati general manager Nick Krall and his staff."

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman has repeatedly stressed that LA's preference is to make improvement internally instead of deplete the farm system like they have at past deadlines.

Either way, Luis Castillo is a name to keep an eye on as the MLB trade season goes from a rumble to a roar in the coming weeks.