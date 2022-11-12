Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

The Dodgers have expressed interest in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga.
The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga. 

Senga has been in the Japanese League for 11 seasons and recently has been eligible to negotiate with the MLB. With a 2.42 career ERA and a 67% winning record, it's no doubt many teams are going to try to get their hands on the ace. 

Among other teams that have made their presence known in the Senga sweepstakes are the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs finished with a -74 run differential so any help they can get in their pitching unit will hopefully bolster their chances of winning games and keeping other teams at bay. 

While the Dodgers led the league in run differential, it all went away during the NLDS as the team's top pitchers were recovering from injuries or out for the season with more severe injuries. At just 29 years old, Senga has plenty in the tank that can help a Dodgers roster get back into the championship conversation.

It all starts with the pitching, but with the way the Dodgers were able to hit the ball during the regular season, any extra boost in the pitching unit would be a plus when it matters most. The Dodgers' pursuit will be a challenging one, but they will do what they can to bring him in. 

