Dodgers Rumors: Latest Reports on Bryan Reynolds Aren't Ideal for Fans in LA

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports the Pirates are looking for multiple top pitching prospects in a trade for Bryan Reynolds, which will likely hamper the Dodgers' involvement.

The Dodgers are on the hunt for another outfielder, and Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds is said to be on the trading block. It seems like a match made in heaven, right?

Well, the problem is, while Reynolds wants to be traded partly because Pittsburgh wants to pay him like he's Sean Murphy, he's unlikely to be traded (especially to the Dodgers) because Pittsburgh wants other teams to act like he's Juan Soto.

Several reports have talked about the Pirates looking for a "Soto package" for Reynolds, and MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported recently that Pittsburgh is looking for "high-upside pitching prospects" in exchange for Reynolds.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported during Wednesday's edition of Hot Stove that the Rangers are a "serious suitor" for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Yankees are still involved for the 2021 All-Star, but Morosi notes that Texas has an advantage over New York because it has the high-upside pitching prospects that the Pirates desire for Reynolds. The Rangers have three pitchers on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list: right-handers Jack Leiter (No. 45), Owen White (No. 59) and Brock Porter (No. 89). The Yankees have no pitchers in the current Top 100.

Yes, that's an "s" at the end of "high-upside pitching prospects," suggesting Pittsburgh wants plural of them. Who knows how they define "high-upside," but it's unlikely Los Angeles would give up Bobby Miller or Gavin Stone in a Reynolds trade, and it's unfathomable that they would give up both.

The Dodgers weren't willing to give up a "Soto package" for actual Juan Soto last year, so they're not going to do it for a lesser player in Reynolds. (Reynolds is very good, mind you, but he's no Juan Soto.)

The Rangers might be willing to part with top pitching prospects simply because they signed Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, and Andrew Heaney this offseason to go along with Jon Gray, Taylor Hearn, Glen Otto, Cole Ragans, and Spencer Howard. But even then, Perez is on a one-year deal and Heaney on two, and the last few guys I listed probably don't compare to Jack Leiter in future value.

So Pittsburgh's price might have to come down if they're going to move Reynolds. If it does, expect Los Angeles to be aggressive, but they're not going to go outside their comfort zone to get a trade done.