Dodgers Rumors: MLB Expert Reveals Full List of Teams Vying for Luis Castillo

Jim Bowden revealed a lengthy list of contending times, that included the Dodgers, that are trying to trade for Luis Castillo.

The Dodgers rumor mill starting spinning on Monday when news broke that LA has been in contact with the Reds about a trade for starter Luis Castillo. The talks were characterized as "preliminary", but that did little to stem the excitement, or disappointment depending on one's perspective, at the prospect of the Dodgers making a trade for Castillo.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, who served as the Reds GM years ago, Cincinnati is "not close" to trading away Castillo as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Most contending teams have checked in on #Reds RHP Luis Castillo – including but not limited to: NYY, Bos, Sea, NYM, St.L & LAD. Watch SEA as a sleeper team here bc they have the starting pitching prospect to make a deal work. However, #Reds are NOT close to any trade right now.”

As Bowden notes, the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners, Mets, and Cardinals are in the mix, along with the Dodgers, to potentially acquire the one-time All-Star.

According to MLBTradeRumors.com's Anthony Franco, the Padres, Twins, and Blue Jays have also been linked to Castillo.

Dodger team president Andrew Friedman recently stated that the Dodgers aren't dead-set on making a splashy trade this offseason in order to maintain their prospect depth.

“We’ve expended a lot of future talent in the last five, six years. Obviously, we’re going to explore anything and everything, but we’re not looking to empty — we have confidence in the group we have here. It’s not something that will be a necessity in our minds.“If something lines up, great and we’ll be around the backboard. But hopefully it’s something that we can continue to fill internally.”

With seemingly every title contending team in on the Castillo sweepstakes, the cost of acquisition will likely be absurdly high.

This time around, the Dodgers might not be willing to play ball at the deadline. 

