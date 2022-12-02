Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for Infielder From Brewers

The Dodgers have a ton of different options this offseason, a big reason for that being their positional versatility. Between Max Muncy, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor, the Dodgers have players who can play all over the infield and outfield, allowing them a ton of flexibility in who they go after this offseason.

Of course, there are the big four shortstops, including the Dodgers' own Trea Turner. But there are also some great options on the trade market.

Brewers SS Willy Adames has been a name that has come up a ton in terms of a potential trade target, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal thinks the Dodgers could go after one of his teammates.

"One possible scenario: Trade for Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, a player the Dodgers like, according to major-league sources. Sign one of the big four free-agent shortstops. Play Max Muncy and perhaps even Gavin Lux at third."

There's a lot to unpack in this prediction, but let's start with the idea of trading for Kolten Wong.

Wong hit .251 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2022. He's mainly a second baseman, but has spent time in the outfield and at shortstop in his career. He's 32 years old and will make $10 million in 2023 before heading to free agency.

While a trade for Wong could make some sense, it definitely clogs things up a little bit in the infield — especially with the two predictions that followed.

If the Dodgers traded for Wong and signed one of the top four shortstops, Rosenthal suggests Lux would move to third base. In that case, what would the Dodgers do with Max Muncy, who's played mainly at second or third?

Wong doesn't exactly seem like someone the Dodgers should pursue. A much better option would be getting one of the top four shortstops, leaving Lux and Muncy to platoon at second, and letting Muncy and Miguel Vargas switch off at third. The Dodgers could also still bring Justin Turner back to spend some time at third base, or bring up another young guy in Michael Busch to play in the infield, as well.

If the Dodgers want to make a move with the Brewers, the one for Adames makes a lot more sense. But if the Dodgers want to go big, they should be all in on one of the top four shortstops.