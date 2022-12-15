Dodgers Rumors: Should LA Look to Add Another Top-End Starting Pitcher?

Despite the quiet offseason from the Dodgers thus far, they don’t have a ton of needs. Even with the losses of Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Tyler Anderson and potentially Justin Turner, the Dodgers feel comfortable allowing their young guys to fill those holes next season. If Opening Day were tomorrow, the Dodgers could have somewhere around five or six of their top prospects on the active roster and contributing.

Fortunately that isn’t the case, and the Dodgers do still have time to add some veteran talent ahead of next season. The question is, where do they need to look?

In my opinion, the Dodgers have one clear hole ahead of Opening Day. If they were to make just one more move this offseason, I think it would be for this position. No, it’s not a shortstop. It would be in the starting rotation.

As of right now, the rotation feels like Julio Urias and everyone else. Recently signed Clayton Kerahaw isn’t going to play a full season — we know that. Tony Gonsolin fell apart at the end of last season, and Dustin May is still working his way back from Tommy John — so the Dodgers may need to limit both of them. Outside of those four, the Dodgers don’t have much. They would be relying on guys like Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove or even Gavin Stone or Bobby Miller every fifth day — and I don’t think anyone feels comfortable with that yet. So, if the Dodgers were to make one move, it should probably be in the rotation.

Doug McKain of dodgersnation.com asked FOX Sports' Pedro Moura his thoughts on the Dodgers' rotation, and if he felt they needed to add another elite starter to contend for a World Series title. Here's what he said:

"I guess no. No, I don’t think so," Moura said. "But I think they would want one. I think it would certainly look better. Could they win the World Series without adding an elite starter? Yeah, I mean I can see a world in which Dustin May is back to being elite next season. I’m not saying I guarantee it, or even would bet on it. But it’s certainly possible. Walker Buehler could be back in September or October. And the Dodgers, especially with this new playoff format, the Dodgers are not in position where they’ll really going to be fighting for a playoff spot, right. They’re fighting for once they get to the playoffs. We know they’re going to be in the playoffs next season. So I think they’re in the market for guys who could be elite in October."

There are a lot of hypotheticals, though, and Moura does feel it's always safer to pursue an outside option.

"Could Ryan Pepiot be good by then? Could Dustin May be great by then? Yeah, I mean these are all possibilities. And so if you string those together with Julio Urias, who was, again, really good this season, I think they still have that potential. But at the same time, understanding them as we do, I think it still makes plenty of sense that they would pursue an elite option."

I don’t see the Dodgers getting a top guy on the market like Carlos Rodon, especially with how crazy the market has been for starting pitchers. But potentially looking at the next level, and getting a guy like Noah Syndergaard or Ross Stripling to come in and fill some innings could be a perfect fit. Urias, Kershaw and one of May, Gonsolin or Walker Buehler can lead this team come October — they just need to figure out who can get them there first.