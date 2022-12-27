Dodgers Rumors: Top Pitching Prospect Would Need to Be in Any Bryan Reynolds Trade

L.A. must trade their top pitching prospect if they want Reynolds in Dodger blue

After losing their MVP and Rookie of the Year in Cody Bellinger to the Chicago Cubs, L.A. desperately needs a center fielder. Their easiest choice is to promote one player from their current roster to center field, which may be their first option.

But, if they happen to trade for a center fielder, one player at the top of their list is Pirates outfielder and one-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds.

Adding Reynolds to the Dodgers lineup would be a huge plus; L.A. would fill a much-needed hole, and Reynolds would play for a contender for the first time in his career.

However, the 27-year-old would be costly to trade for; according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Dodgers would need to give away their top pitching prospect to acquire Reynolds.

Bobby Miller is the Dodgers' number two overall prospect and the number one pitching prospect, according to MLB.com. Miller was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 draft and participated in the 2022 Future's All-Star game at Dodger Stadium.

Reynolds would be a considerable upgrade compared to the Dodgers' other options at outfield, but is it worth giving up their top pitching prospect?

The Athletics Ken Rosenthal says that the Pirates asking price is 'through the roof,' and there is a chance he remains in Pittsburgh despite requesting a trade.

The outfielder is the Pirates' best player and best trade chip; they have complete control of Reynolds and could stay pat if they want. The All-Star center fielder is under contract till 2025, when he will be 30 years old. Bryan is only making $6.75 million in 2023.

Do the Dodgers want to win now, or do they want to build for the future?

Bobby has shown much promise and is projected to lead the rotation for years to come. Miller has a mean fastball that can reach triple digits, and he can also mix the two-seamer in there between 93-96 MPH.

There is still a ton of time for the Dodgers to make a move; if they don't, then so be it.