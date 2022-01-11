Skip to main content
Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Selected as LA's GOAT

Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Selected as LA's GOAT

A panel of MLB writers believe the southpaw to be the Dodgers greatest player in franchise index.

Jul 24, 2016; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax waves after being introduced during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A panel of MLB writers believe the southpaw to be the Dodgers greatest player in franchise index.

The span of the Dodgers franchise history includes two centuries and two cities 2,223 miles apart. The legendary franchise is packed with icons and Hall-of-Famers who have altered the game in one form or another. 

Names like Koufax, Robinson, Snider, and Campanella have each left their own indelible mark on the Dodgers franchise. However, determining who is the greatest among them is nearly an impossible task.

Jackie Robinson, the first African-American player in major league history, not only became a Dodger legend, but he also became an iconic figure for baseball as a whole. Most would assign Robinson the title of Dodgers' greatest player.

Read More

However, writers for Major League Baseball selected southpaw legend Sandy Koufax to take the crown. Here's how they arrived at that decision:

Can you decide between Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax? The greatest of the greats extend their on-field dominance and define the legacy of their franchise. Both Robinson and Koufax did for the Dodgers. Both are revered for their impact on the sport, but Jackie was a social icon and Sandy was a model for his franchise's pitching heritage. Robinson excelled despite the incomprehensible burden of breaking down racial barriers. Koufax compiled unapproachable statistics that obscured the toughness and unselfishness necessary to pitch in constant pain. In a photo finish, it's Koufax.

Despite the MLB writers' reasoning for selecting Koufax, it's still a difficult choice to make. There's no way of knowing what a healthy Koufax might have achieved. What he did achieve was otherworldly.

Dodgers history is full of generational pitchers. Sandy Koufax, is the patron saint. 

Jul 24, 2016; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax waves after being introduced during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Selected as LA's GOAT

2 minutes ago
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Talks What Players Union is Seeking in New CBA

3 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly is Trying to Help Fix Baseball

23 hours ago
USATSI_16452975_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Want to See Steve Garvey in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Jan 10, 2022
August 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier speaks to media regarding his decision to retire before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Andre Ethier On What He Misses the Most from His LA Playing Days

Jan 10, 2022
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Was Concerned About His Elbow in Potential NLCS Game 6 Start

Jan 9, 2022
Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Astros Steal R&D Leader from LA Front Office

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_16992428_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts is Taking Up Golf for a Week in February

Jan 9, 2022