Dodgers Saving Their Beer Bath for Something Bigger

The Dodgers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday — or maybe they didn't, depending on who you ask — but there was not a huge celebration in the clubhouse. There was no parade in the Gaslamp District, despite huge numbers of Dodger fans and the area's historical fondness for we're-going-to-the-postseason parades.

Instead, the Dodgers acknowledged the accomplishment with a short "toast" from manager Dave Roberts, then they dressed up in ridiculous costumes and got on an airplane.

As veteran Justin Turner put it, it's not that they're not excited to be going to the postseason; it's simply that this particular accomplishment isn't close enough to the end goal to go crazy for.

“I don’t think it’s anything you can take for granted,” Turner said of the postseason berth. “I’ve been on some teams early in my career that didn’t have this opportunity. So definitely fortunate to be a part of my organization that cares about winning. “We got everyone together and (Manager) Dave (Roberts) gave a short little toast. Just enjoy this one a little bit and we still have a lot of work to do in front of us.”

Some of that work in front of them is clinching the division, which could happen as early as Tuesday in Arizona. First baseman Freddie Freeman, whose huge weekend led Los Angeles to the series win in San Diego, says the celebration for clinching the division will be less understated.

“I don’t think it’s going to be ho-hum when we win the division,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “That’s special. Whenever you win a division, that’s special and you celebrate that. Postseason berth may be a little different. But in a couple days, hopefully we’ll be a little bit more going crazy.”

There are plenty of people on the Dodgers roster who have won the World Series, either with the Dodgers or with another team. But there are also some like Andrew Heaney, who is in his ninth season and is heading to the postseason for the very first time.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been on a playoff team,” he said after allowing just two runs (and only one home run) in five innings Sunday. “I was joking with some guys, it’s ho-hum for them. But I was like, ‘This a big deal for me.’ “Last year was tough for me. Got optioned then DFA’d a couple days before the end of the season. I watched the Yankees celebrate, pop champagne. I was sitting in a hotel room by myself. That was a pretty low point for me. So now to be on a team like this and hopefully be contributing to it, trying to hold my weight and do what I can to help us win – this is something that I relish, for sure.”

It's for people like Heaney that the Dodgers will celebrate later this week. If all goes according to plan, in early November, they'll celebrate for all of us.