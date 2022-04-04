Skip to main content
Dodgers Send Former All-Star Third Baseman to Minor League Camp

The Dodgers elected to send Jake Lamb to minor league camp.

The Dodgers made it very clear through their transactions this offseason that they wanted to strengthen their bench. Last season, young, untested players like Zach Reks and Luke Raley were starting games for the Dodgers well before they ever should have.

This offseason, LA signed a trio of veteran players: Hanser Alberto, Kevin Pillar, and Jake Lamb. Only Alberto was signed to a major league contract and, due to recent developments, is the only one who can expect to be on the Opening Day roster. 

Both Pillar and Lamb have been reassigned to minor league camp. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

The Pillar news wasn't a shocker, but Lamb had made quite the impression on the Dodgers and specifically, manager Dave Roberts.

“Jake’s a big league ballplayer. We think very highly of Edwin. It’s something that having the options. If you do move a player like AJ Pollock, you have to be able to backfill, with talent. What we have in-house, we can do that.”

In 2017, Lamb made the NL All-Star team with the Diamondbacks and slashed .248/.357/.487. Arizona released him in September of 2020. Prior to signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers on March 18, Lamb played for three different clubs post-Arizona: Athletics, White Sox, and Blue Jays.

As fans were reminded of last year, a 162-game regular season is a long time. Most clubs are going to need a couple serviceable players beyond the Opening Day roster.  

Odds are, Lamb will eventually get a shot with the Dodgers. 

