Dodgers: Should LA Re-Sign Kenley Jansen?

For the first time since signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, Kenley Jansen has entered free agency. The franchise saves leader (350) is coming off a season that may not have started great but definitely ended strong with a 2.22 ERA, 3.08 FIP, and 38 saves in 44 chances.

Unfortunately, there were times when the 34-year-old closer didn't look like himself. Following a blown save against the rival San Francisco Giants in late July, Kenley was booed off the mound at Dodger Stadium. This was his third consecutive blown save since the All-Star break but it was also his last.

Jansen was among the NL's best pitchers from July 23 to the end of the season, with an ERA of 1.17 (9th), WHIP of 0.72 (4th), FIP of 2.35 (15th), K% of 36.2 percent (9th), and fWAR of 1.0 (4th). Opposing hitters batted just .114 against him over that span, which was the lowest mark in the league against qualified relievers. The dominance "The Big Fella" showed continued into the postseason, where he didn't allow a run in seven innings with 14 strikeouts and just one walk.

The two-time NL reliever of the year benefited from a more dynamic pitch mix, with his cutter usage dropping to a career-low 58% and his slider usage jumping to a career-high 15.4 percent. Jansen also added to his feel for his sinker, which he used at a 26.6 percent clip and served as his best putaway pitch with a 29.6 percent whiff rate.

With Jansen showing steady progress on his secondary pitches, as well as an increase in velocity across the board, should the Dodgers attempt to re-sign him? Of course they should but, don't expect Jansen to give LA a bargain. AM 570’s David Vassegh thinks the three-time All-Star is going to look for the biggest payday.

“I could see Blake Treinen becoming the Dodgers’ closer if the price gets too high for Kenley Jansen. He is going to take the largest contract he possibly can because for all intents and purposes, this is his last opportunity at a big contract in free agency after being arguably the best closer in baseball last year. An old friend, Don Mattingly, has engaged Kenley Jansen in talks. The Marlins and Jansen are in talks.”

Should the Dodgers make an aggressive offer to Kenley Jansen and how much would it cost to retain him? Plus, who would be the team’s new closer if Kenley Jansen signs elsewhere?

I guess we'll just have to be patient and see what happens.