Dodgers: Six LA Players Included on MLB's Top 50 List

The Dodgers have one of the best rosters in baseball, at least on paper. Although LA did lose shortstop Corey Seager via free agency, they also added Freddie Freeman.

LA's lineup figures to be the team's strength since it features some of the most dynamic players in baseball. According to MLB writers, it features six of the top fifty players in the entire league.

Mookie Betts (6) Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks Last year, MLB Network had Betts ranked second overall on their list, but his injury riddled 2021 dropped him down four spots. His hip, back, and hand injuries led to a .854 OPS - his lowest since 2017. Manager Dave Roberts has no doubt that Betts will be back in the MVP race this year. Freddie Freeman (9) Freeman signed a six-year, $162M deal with the Dodgers and LA is hoping he'll be worth every penny. He's a three-time Silver Slugger, five-time All-Star, and a league MVP. Having played the Braves in the last two league championships, the Dodgers are well aware that Freeman isn't a regular season wonder. He owns a .916 career postseason OPS. Trea Turner (13) The likely three spot hitter in the Dodgers lineup might also be one of the most underrated players in baseball. The 2021 batting champion and noted speedster should have plenty of RBI opportunities in this loaded Dodgers batting order. Walker Buehler (17) Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports This is the first official year where Buehler is the franchise ace. He'll take the mound on Opening Day for the Dodgers this season and barring injury, should feature prominently in the NL Cy Young race again. Buehler has everything you would want in a starting pitcher. Max Muncy (35) Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports This is one of the more intriguing rankings since Muncy is coming off a major elbow injury that held him out of the entire postseason. He has said and done all the right things this spring, but it could still take Muncy some extra time to get right. Last year, he finished fourth among first baseman in wRC+ (140). Julio Urías (49) Jul 20, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Urias had his coming out party as a full-time starter last year. He posted a 2.96 ERA and collected 20 wins in 185.2 IP. It's hard to believe, but he's still only 25-years-old and the lefty's best baseball is likely still ahead.

