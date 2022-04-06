Dodgers: Son of Former LA All-Star Making Waves in Spring Training

The main indicator for sports fans that they're getting old is when the kids of players they grew up watching start popping up at the professional level. That was definitely the experience for some when video surfaced of Cesar Izturis Jr. ripping a triple off the right field wall in a spring training game against the Reds this week.

The speedy 22-year-old is the son of former Dodgers shortstop Cesar Izturis. Izturis Sr. played 590 games for the Dodgers in his career and was a Gold Glover in 2004 and an All-Star in 2005. He and second baseman Álex Cora combined to form one of the best double play combinations of the era.

Izturis Jr. played in 89 games for the Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate Modesto Nuts. He posted a .260/.307/.356 slashline in 334 at-bats.