Dodgers' Star Has Bigger Things on His Mind Than Potential Free Agency

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner could be heading into free agency this coming offseason, as the Dodgers hold a $16 million team option for 2023. If they decline that option, he'd hit free agency for the third time since he came to L.A. before the 2014 season.

Both other times JT hit free agency after establishing himself as a star in Los Angeles, he chose to come back. This time, the decision might be out of his hands.

Turner, though, isn't thinking much about what might come in the offseason, as he told the media on Tuesday.

"No, that's a long ways away. There's one thing in mind, and that's winning a baseball game tonight. Whatever happens after that, it will all work itself out. That's not important right now."

In the end, it might come down to whether Turner and the Dodgers see eye to eye on his playing future. The star third baseman has been outstanding the last few months, suggesting that he still has a couple good years left in him. Moreover, Dave Roberts and others have suggested that a spot on the team's coaching staff would make sense after his playing days. Throw in his love for the franchise and his importance to the city of Los Angeles, and it's hard to see him going anywhere else.

Still, that is a conversation for another day. For now, Justin Turner and the Dodgers have a World Series to win, starting the process in the NLDS against the Padres.