Skip to main content

Dodgers' Star Has Bigger Things on His Mind Than Potential Free Agency

Dodgers star Justin Turner could be a free agent after this season, but he's much more focused on winning 11 more games over the next few weeks.

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner could be heading into free agency this coming offseason, as the Dodgers hold a $16 million team option for 2023. If they decline that option, he'd hit free agency for the third time since he came to L.A. before the 2014 season.

Both other times JT hit free agency after establishing himself as a star in Los Angeles, he chose to come back. This time, the decision might be out of his hands.

Turner, though, isn't thinking much about what might come in the offseason, as he told the media on Tuesday.

"No, that's a long ways away. There's one thing in mind, and that's winning a baseball game tonight. Whatever happens after that, it will all work itself out. That's not important right now."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the end, it might come down to whether Turner and the Dodgers see eye to eye on his playing future. The star third baseman has been outstanding the last few months, suggesting that he still has a couple good years left in him. Moreover, Dave Roberts and others have suggested that a spot on the team's coaching staff would make sense after his playing days. Throw in his love for the franchise and his importance to the city of Los Angeles, and it's hard to see him going anywhere else.

Still, that is a conversation for another day. For now, Justin Turner and the Dodgers have a World Series to win, starting the process in the NLDS against the Padres.

Justin Turner

USATSI_19215971_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a 'Tough Conversation' with Craig Kimbrel

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082643_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn't Change Justin Turner's Intensity

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18054379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Answers an Important Question About Hanser Alberto

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to Postseason Play as Important Catalyst to LA Offense

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19080207_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success 'Has No Bearing' on October

By Jeff J. Snider