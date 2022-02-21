Dodgers: Steve Garvey Set for Appearance at President's Day Parade

Legendary Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey will be front and center for a President's Day celebration. Garvey will be the grand marshal for today's Riverside County Presidents Day Grand Parade in Indio.

The parade begins at 9am and consists of a four block crawl close to the Riverside County Fairgrounds. Victor Manuel Perez, Riverside County supervisor, is excited to have the 1974 NL MVP in attendance.

“On a week where we just crowned the newest sports champions of California, we are tremendously excited that Steve Garvey, another California champion and living legend in Dodgers history, has graciously agreed to be Grand Marshal for our community parade,” Perez said via KESQ news. “There is a lot of love for our Dodgers and for this resident of our community who, in my opinion, should be in the Hall of Fame. I thank Mr. Garvey for his dedication to our communities and look forward to a lot of people being there to celebrate him and cheer on local students who this parade is all about.”

For those that are in the area, it's a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of a Dodgers icon!