Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball  Game Tonight Only Available on ESPN

Baseball fans, like the players, are creatures of habit. Dodgers fans will likely pick up the remote this afternoon and flip to SportsNet LA to watch their favorite baseball team. Spoiler alert, they won't find it on that channel.

The Dodgers-Cubs game will exclusively be broadcasted on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball.

Fans won't hear ESPN's new play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech due to Ravech testing positive for COVID. Instead, Boog Sciambi will be calling the game along with analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez. One familiar face will be there though - Buster Olney will be reporting from the field.

First pitch is set for 4:08PM PST on ESPN.

Dodgers third baseman and de facto team captain Justin Turner will be mic'd up for the game which should provide some added entertainment.