InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Support Online Memorabilia Auction to Combat COVID-19 and Racial Inequality

Howard Cole

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) are hosting a second online auction at Dodgers.com/Relief featuring donated player experiences and game-used memorabilia with proceeds to support programs and organizations on the front lines combatting COVID-19 and racial inequality. Funds will provide critical donations to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos.

The auction features:

· A guest host experience on the Big Swing Podcast with Ross Stripling

· The opportunity to video conference with Andre Ethier and DodgerTalk co-host David Vassegh on AM 570 LA Sports

· Exclusive Meet & Greet experiences with Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, and Will Smith, including the opportunity to watch Dodger Batting Practice from a VIP location

· Thirteen (13) Mookie Betts Autographed Victus Custom Model MB50 Pro reserve - Maple Baseball Bats available as Buy Now memorabilia

· Game-used cleats donated by Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, and Kenley Jansen from games to be played in the 2020 season

· Autographed jerseys from the 2020 Dodger roster, including Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, David Price, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Will Smith, and Alex Wood

The auction runs through June 14 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans can also support relief efforts by texting “Relief” to 41623 or visiting Dodgers.com/Relief to donate to the campaign.

The Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation launched joint relief efforts in early April and have worked with team partners to provide more than 145,000 meals to the most vulnerable Angelenos and more than $177,000 worth of food, water, hygiene necessities, gift cards and Dodger products to community organizations. Critical resources and support have already been provided to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Dream Center, newly established childcare centers for essential workers at the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks facilities, newly converted homeless shelters in partnership with City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, Bob Hope USO, YMCA of Metropolitan LA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities.

The team has provided grants to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, My Friend’s Place, the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, and Brotherhood Crusade to address homelessness, basic needs and food insecurity. Continued efforts include education, sports, and health programs with an enhanced mental health lens to help young people cope with the trauma of a pandemic and social justice events, and increased support of programs and organizations that are leading the fight against inequality.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We want to impact Los Angeles’ most pressing problems: improving access to education, health care, affordable housing, youth programs and social justice. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Owners Have Players Right Where They Want Them

Quick, don’t think; just answer. When was the last time baseball had a commissioner who didn’t cancel the World Series?

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

June 8: This Day in Dodgers History

Tommy Lasorda is demoted to the AAA-Montreal Royals to make room for another left-hand hurler. Famous Lasorda quip included.

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

Ranking the Dodgers' Rookies of the Year, Part 2

Last week, I began the process of ranking the Dodgers’ record 18 Rookie of the Year recipients based solely on the strength of their on-field performances. Today, in anticipation of the Rule 4 draft on Wednesday, I finish the task with the top nine.

Cliff Corcoran

5 Worst Dodgers First-Round Draft Picks of All Time

The five former ballplayers listed here were all in their own way quite good. They were better at the amateur level than most of their peers, which is why the Dodgers drafted them. However, none of them came close to reaching the expectations that accompany a first-round draft pick.

Paul Banks

Dodgers Have Both an 'Immunocompromised' Player and a Reporter Who Covers Them

Included is what I recommend the club - and by extension, Major League Baseball - implement as a plan for media relations in 2020. At least in 2020

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

Why Clayton Kershaw’s Postseason Record Will Not Affect His Hall of Fame Chances

Overall, Kershaw has a lifetime 9-11 record in the playoffs with a 4.43 ERA. His struggles have been especially pronounced in the World Series, where he’s gone 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in an admittedly small sample size of 26.2 innings, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Graham Womack

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Devin Mann

At 22 in his first full season with the organization last year, Mann made 98 appearances and batted 424 times at High-A Rancho Cucamonga, putting up a .278/.358/.496 mark, with 19 homers and 63 RBIs.

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

Between Three Palms: Who's Your Dodgers DH?

Can't get enough bunting? Bad bunting. Ugly bunting. Hung-out-to-dry-botched-squeeze-play bunting? Bunting into double plays? Or triple plays? Then turn your heads, National League fans, because this is going to be upsetting.

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

Ranking the Dodgers' Rookies of the Year, Part 1

A Dodger has been named Rookie of the Year by the BBWAA a whopping 18 times, twice as many as the runner-up Yankees, representing one-eighth (12.5 percent) of all of the Rookie of the Year awards the writers have handed out since the award’s creation in 1947.

Cliff Corcoran

Will There Be a 2020 MLB Season? Should There Be?

Major League Baseball may want to salvage a 2020 season, but it doesn’t have to, and I’m increasingly convinced that it shouldn’t.

Cliff Corcoran

by

Mike J Lewis