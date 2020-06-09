Dodgers Support Online Memorabilia Auction to Combat COVID-19 and Racial Inequality

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) are hosting a second online auction at Dodgers.com/Relief featuring donated player experiences and game-used memorabilia with proceeds to support programs and organizations on the front lines combatting COVID-19 and racial inequality. Funds will provide critical donations to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos.

The auction features:

· A guest host experience on the Big Swing Podcast with Ross Stripling

· The opportunity to video conference with Andre Ethier and DodgerTalk co-host David Vassegh on AM 570 LA Sports

· Exclusive Meet & Greet experiences with Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, and Will Smith, including the opportunity to watch Dodger Batting Practice from a VIP location

· Thirteen (13) Mookie Betts Autographed Victus Custom Model MB50 Pro reserve - Maple Baseball Bats available as Buy Now memorabilia

· Game-used cleats donated by Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, and Kenley Jansen from games to be played in the 2020 season

· Autographed jerseys from the 2020 Dodger roster, including Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, David Price, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Will Smith, and Alex Wood

The auction runs through June 14 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans can also support relief efforts by texting “Relief” to 41623 or visiting Dodgers.com/Relief to donate to the campaign.

The Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation launched joint relief efforts in early April and have worked with team partners to provide more than 145,000 meals to the most vulnerable Angelenos and more than $177,000 worth of food, water, hygiene necessities, gift cards and Dodger products to community organizations. Critical resources and support have already been provided to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Dream Center, newly established childcare centers for essential workers at the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks facilities, newly converted homeless shelters in partnership with City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, Bob Hope USO, YMCA of Metropolitan LA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities.

The team has provided grants to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, My Friend’s Place, the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, and Brotherhood Crusade to address homelessness, basic needs and food insecurity. Continued efforts include education, sports, and health programs with an enhanced mental health lens to help young people cope with the trauma of a pandemic and social justice events, and increased support of programs and organizations that are leading the fight against inequality.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We want to impact Los Angeles’ most pressing problems: improving access to education, health care, affordable housing, youth programs and social justice. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.