Dodgers: Team Changes Parking Prices Again At Dodger Stadium

A trip to Dodger Stadium typically isn't easy on your wallet. Don't get us wrong, it's always worth the experience, but it doesn't come cheap. Costs have continued to rise over the year, and that includes one of the most quintessential parts of the Dodger Stadium experience - parking.

Last year, Dodgers fans had the option of purchasing parking passes ahead of time for $20 on dodgers.com. Apparently, that price has gone up $5 to pay in advance. Note, buying a pass in-person is usually more expensive than purchasing in advance online.

Fans do have the option to sidestep the ever increasing parking prices by using public transportation such as the stadium express. The express is free of charge for all Dodgers ticket holds this season. It comes from the South Bay and Union Station.

For those that don't mind a walk, taking the LA metro gold line to the Chinatown station is an option too.