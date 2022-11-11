Dodgers: Team Insider Thinks LA Could Trim Payroll This Offseason

The Dodgers are entering a very crucial offseason. After another disappointing end to a promising season, the team has big decisions to make regarding some of their top contributors from the past few seasons. There is also a ton of talent on the open market — guys who can help LA get over the hump in 2023. However, a few Dodger insiders see the team trying to cut back on their payroll next season, which ranked No. 2 in all of baseball in 2022.

"The Dodgers more than likely at some point in time in the couple of years here have to reset themselves under the luxury tax," Dodgers insider David Vassegh told the guys on AM570. "And this year would be that opportune free agency [period]."

It's not exactly what fans want to hear, but the Dodgers would want to get under that luxury tax sooner or later. And this year, with a main core of last year's roster already on the books — they could try to make that happen.

Vassegh's thoughts align perfectly with those of Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic in the site's recent article predicting each team's offseason.

"Payroll will go down," Ardaya wrote. "This might not be particularly bold — the Dodgers just missed paying the “Cohen Tax” level of the luxury tax this season, and it’s hard to expect them to want to spend more than that."

The Dodgers have more than enough talent already on the roster and in the farm system to not have to spend too much money this offseason. This doesn't mean they won't make a splash — they just will probably be smart with the way they spend their money, as they always are.