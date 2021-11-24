Dodgers: Texas Rangers Making Pitch to Clayton Kershaw in Free Agency

Clayton Kershaw has given so much to the ball club and to the city of Los Angeles as a Dodger. So when talks of him leaving for another team arose, many fans didn't want to hear it. But after multiple links to the Texas Rangers over the past few seasons, the rumors may finally be catching up to reality.

On MLB Network earlier this week, Rangers manager Chris Woodward addressed the prospect of inking the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.

I know we’ve been in contact with him”, said Woodward. “Kershaw and I are obviously good friends, and we believe the same things as far as how to play the game, how to prepare. I’ve been honored to be around him for the three years I was in LA. If he wants to come back to Texas, I’m pretty sure we’ll welcome him there.”

In the off-season, Kershaw lives in Texas. The opportunity to be near his family all year could prove to be incentive enough to sway his decision this winter. Chris Woodward seems hopeful this is the case.

“It’s home for him. I know he’d love to take his kids to school and go pitch a game that night. But it’s up to him. He’s had a tremendous legacy. I can’t speak enough just about the man himself after watching him for three years and just being around him.

From 2016 - 2018, Chris Woodward was the Dodger's third-base coach. So they are quite familiar with each other as the two were frequently seen talking shop and love for the game. So he's well aware of the impact of this veterans presence:

It’d be a tremendous asset for us, especially with a young rotation. We’ve got a lot of talent on that starting staff, but they’re all young. His leadership, his guidance.. and honestly, he wouldn’t have to say a word. I would just ask those guys to watch him – watch him prepare and watch how he goes about his business, and they’re going to naturally get better.

Kershaw could sign with another team, we all know this is at least a possibility. He was finally able to achieve the championship ring he has always wanted and added the accolade to his many others. However, there is one thing that Kershaw has never been given the opportunity to do, and it might be enough to keep him in Los Angeles.

Kershaw wants to give Dodgers fans the parade they've long deserved.