Dodgers: The LA Kings Set to Host Annual 'Dodgers Night'

Calling all Dodgers and LA Kings fans! On Tuesday, January 18th, the Kings will be hosting Dodgers night as they take on the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena. Fans who buy a specific ticket for the event will be rewarded with a limited edition Kings x Dodgers collaboration jersey.

Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased here. Jerseys will only be available in medium or XL. The Kings want to invite the Dodgers' baseball community to The Crypt in a show of support across LA's sports teams. So get some friends and family together and rep the blue on the ice!

Lakers night is also quickly approaching at the center formerly known as Staples if you want to add to your wardrobe for 2022.