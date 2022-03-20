Skip to main content
Dodgers: The Other Contracts that Freddie Freeman Turned Down

Freddie Freeman had other teams vying for his services, here are the offers he turned down.

The Dodgers introduced Freddie Freeman yesterday at Camelback Ranch. Both Freeman, and team president Andrew Friedman discussed the evolution of the negotiations during the press conference. Landing Freeman is quite the accomplishment for the Dodgers front office, but it didn't come easy. LA had to outmaneuver several other teams to reel in the big fish.

MLB.com's Jon Heyman reported the other offers that Freeman had on the table besides the Dodgers six-year, $162M deal.

Atlanta Braves

Prior to the Braves making the trade for the Athletic's first baseman Matt Olson, Heyman says the franchise offered Freeman a five-year, $140M deal. Freeman's camp countered with $165M for a five-year contract and a six-year, $175M contract.

Tampa Bay Rays

Earlier this month, Heyman reported that the Rays made an offer to Freeman before the December 1 lockout. The Rays continued their pursuit once free agency resumed which is surprising since Tampa doesn't exactly throw money around. Tampa's final offer was around $150M for a six-year pact.

Boston Red Sox

Boston was a late addition to the Freeman sweepstakes and, like the Dodgers, sorely needed a left-handed power bat. The figure aren't known, but Boston likely made a proposal or two.

Normally, the narrative of a superstar playing leaving his longtime team to play closer to home is completely overblown. In this case though, playing about an hour away from his father, grandfather, and the rest of his family was a factor for Freeman. In his introductory press conference, Freeman noted how coming home was a factor in his decision.

The Orange County native played his high school ball just 37 miles from Dodger Stadium at El Modena High School in Orange, CA.

Playing baseball in southern California again was worth more to Freeman than saving millions of dollars on his income taxes.

