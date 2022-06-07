Dodgers: There's a Brand New Club at Chavez Ravine

The Dodgers don't owe all of their success to one of the highest payrolls in baseball. LA's team chemistry is just as important as the talent they can afford to re-sign and acquire in free agency.

Say what you want about Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his in-game decision making, but he's created an incredible atmosphere in the clubhouse year after year. It allows players to perform at their best, and if they aren't, get back to peak form.

The Dodgers have apparently added a new clubhouse tradition according to The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. After some wins, the Dodgers open up "Club Dub".

Club Dub is the brain child of veteran third baseman Justin Turner. After LA beat the Mets on Thursday, JT put together a post-game celebration featuring a disco ball, smoke machine, and none other than Mookie Bets on the turntables pumping in the tunes.

Turner explained why each win shouldn't be overlooked.

“You win a game in the major leagues, you shouldn’t take it for granted. You should enjoy it.”

JT talked about how there are times during a 162-game season where players are in a rush to shower and get out of the stadium. In Turner's opinion, "dubs" should be celebrated a little bit more.

“I just think it’s something you should enjoy a little bit and not take for granted before you move on to the next game.”

Club Dub already has its biggest fan, Cody Bellinger.