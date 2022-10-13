Dodgers: This Clayton Kershaw Story About His Son Charlie Will Make You Smile

Part of what makes any professional organization great is the involvement of family. Being with the Dodgers and apart of a family oriented organization is something Clayton Kershaw is all too familiar with.

With the future of the all-time great's career likely coming to an end after this season, it allows for a more intimate look at Kershaw's family life with his kids. What makes it even more special is Charley Kershaw seeing his dad pitch in the postseason as Kershaw told media about his kids excitement.

"They were asking me what the playoff bracket was. I was printing the playoff brackets out. They were filling them out, Well, we want the Dodgers to play this team in the World. I was like, Guys, we have to win first. We have to win the games first."

Even if it's Kershaw's last time pitching in the postseason these moments become core memories for the kids who one day may want to follow in their dads footsteps.

"No, it's a blast. I think they're getting into it. Yeah, Charley especially trying to figure out what baseball is and being a part of it. It is really cool."

The moments spent with his kids, especially with the brutal schedule of an MLB season, becomes that much more special. Any chance he gets to be apart of their lives is something Kershaw will continue to cherish.

With his kids only getting older, retirement for his family may very well be in the cards. This of course is unfortunate news for Dodgers fans as they likely will say goodbye to one of the Dodgers greatest pitchers of all time.