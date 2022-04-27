Dodgers: Three Key LA Players Are Off to Slow Starts This Season

As a team, the Dodgers are off to a fine start this season. Prior to first pitch on Wednesday, the Dodgers own a 12-5 record and the best run differential (+46) in the majors.

The vaunted lineup that was talked about all spring has been good, but not great. A major reason for that is three of the Dodgers best hitters have gotten off to rocky starts.

Mookie Betts Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Slash line: .190/.329/.317 Dodgers fans were hoping that Betts would get back on track after his injury-plagued 2021. The opposite has happened. So far, the Dodgers leadoff man has just three multi-heat games and has been striking out at an alarming rate (21.1%). Betts did have a two-home run game on Friday night against the Padres, but overall, he's looked uncomfortable at the plate. Bets claims that he's fully healthy and that his lackluster start isn't due to the hip injury that derailed him last year. His .222 BABIP suggests that he's been unlucky, but the eye tests also shows the the superstar just isn't quite right. Justin Turner Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Slash line: .206/.257/.254 The 37-year-old is famous for getting off to slow starts in his career. Turner's regular season career OPS splits by month tell us that April and May tend to be his worst offensive months. -March/April: .751 -May: .782 -June: .888 -July: .853 -August: .844 -September/October: .861 However, this April Turner is sporting a putrid .511 OPS. Not surprisingly, Turner 7.1% walk rate this year is his lowest mark since his 2013 season with the Mets. JT has primarily batted in the middle of the order, but that might have to change if he keeps slumping. Max Muncy Slash line: .161/.338/.321 Of the slumping trio, Muncy's peripheral stats are the most encouraging. Despite hitting just .161, Muncy has a respectable OBP (.338) thanks to his penchant for walking. The new Greek God of Walks has a 19.7% walk rate. According to Baseball Savant, that number puts him in the top 4% of the entire league. Unlike Betts and JT, the two-time All-Star is still seeing the ball well. He just hasn't been able to turn his elite pitch recognition into hits on a consistent basis. His .175 BABIP shows that he's a much better hitter than his batting average suggests. Plus, if you asked Max, he should be judged on his OPS, not his batting average.

The trio will look to get back on track today in the Dodgers series finale in Arizona.