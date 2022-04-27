Skip to main content
Dodgers: Three Key LA Players Are Off to Slow Starts This Season

Dodgers: Three Key LA Players Are Off to Slow Starts This Season

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner have been ice cold at the plate this year.

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner have been ice cold at the plate this year.

As a team, the Dodgers are off to a fine start this season. Prior to first pitch on Wednesday, the Dodgers own a 12-5 record and the best run differential (+46) in the majors.

The vaunted lineup that was talked about all spring has been good, but not great. A major reason for that is three of the Dodgers best hitters have gotten off to rocky starts.

Mookie Betts

Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Slash line: .190/.329/.317

Dodgers fans were hoping that Betts would get back on track after his injury-plagued 2021. The opposite has happened. So far, the Dodgers leadoff man has just three multi-heat games and has been striking out at an alarming rate (21.1%).

Betts did have a two-home run game on Friday night against the Padres, but overall, he's looked uncomfortable at the plate. Bets claims that he's fully healthy and that his lackluster start isn't due to the hip injury that derailed him last year.

His .222 BABIP suggests that he's been unlucky, but the eye tests also shows the the superstar just isn't quite right.

Justin Turner

Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Slash line: .206/.257/.254

The 37-year-old is famous for getting off to slow starts in his career. Turner's regular season career OPS splits by month tell us that April and May tend to be his worst offensive months.

-March/April: .751

-May: .782

-June: .888

-July: .853

-August: .844

-September/October: .861

However, this April Turner is sporting a putrid .511 OPS. Not surprisingly, Turner 7.1% walk rate this year is his lowest mark since his 2013 season with the Mets. JT has primarily batted in the middle of the order, but that might have to change if he keeps slumping.

Max Muncy

USATSI_18154253_168396005_lowres

Slash line: .161/.338/.321

Of the slumping trio, Muncy's peripheral stats are the most encouraging. Despite hitting just .161, Muncy has a respectable OBP (.338) thanks to his penchant for walking. The new Greek God of Walks has a 19.7% walk rate. According to Baseball Savant, that number puts him in the top 4% of the entire league. 

Unlike Betts and JT, the two-time All-Star is still seeing the ball well. He just hasn't been able to turn his elite pitch recognition into hits on a consistent basis. His .175 BABIP shows that he's a much better hitter than his batting average suggests.

Plus, if you asked Max, he should be judged on his OPS, not his batting average.

The trio will look to get back on track today in the Dodgers series finale in Arizona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers Take Game Two Behind Turner’s Blast

Justin TurnerMookie BettsMax MuncyLos Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18145681_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: National Pundit Crushes Clayton Kershaw For Not Completing the Perfecto

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18155912_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Joins Mike Piazza in An Exclusive Club

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18148079_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Angel Hernandez Sets Baseball Twitter On Fire Yet Again

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18145887_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Earns MLB Honors

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18145432_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman and His Father Have a Moment at Petco Park

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17973566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

By Staff WriterApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18146186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Giants Reliever Makes LA Debut Over the Weekend

By Staff WriterApr 25, 2022
Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

By Staff WriterApr 25, 2022