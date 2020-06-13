Dodgers to Host 1988 World Series Team Zoom Party Monday

The Dodgers are hosting another Zoom party, this time honoring the 1988 World Series champions. It's this coming Monday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. There's no charge and everyone is invited, but you do have to RSVP.

Confirmed guests include Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Mickey Hatcher, Mike Marshall, Jay Howell and Franklin Stubbs.

By my count, this is the sixth Zoom party the club has thrown since the COVID-19 shutdown. One included three MVPs and 11,000 unique logins, another featured team owner Billie Jean King and another was held entirely in Spanish.

I've had my fill of 1988, to be quite honest with you. I was in the ballpark for Game 1, it's the highlight of my sports viewing life, but I just can't anymore. The Dodgers really need to win another title already.

But don't let that stop you. A fun time will be had by all, it won't be overly scripted and if you love L.A. baseball, it's worth the effort to click and sign up. Fans can register here.

And remember, glove conquers all.

