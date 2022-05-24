Skip to main content
Dodgers: Today is the 20th Anniversary of Shawn Green's Legendary Performance

Today was the twentieth anniversary of Shawn Greene's mind-boggling offensive performance against the Brewers at Miller Park

In the early 2000's, the Dodgers were a good team, but not a great team. They won at least 86 games in the first four years of the decade, but made the playoffs just once. LA did have some noteworthy players though, including, lefty slugger Shawn Green.

In five seasons with the Dodgers, Green averaged 33 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .876 OPS. At the height of his powers, Green was was absolute force in the lineup. On May 23, 2002, Greenie had a game for the ages. 

Against the Brewers, the southern California native went 6-for-6 with four home runs, 7 RBI, and a MLB record 19 total bases. Even with all the great hitters in the game today, Green's single game total bases record still stands to this day. 

In a video posted by SportsNet LA, Green reflected on his historic day and recalled how the Dodgers manager at the time, Jim Tracy, attempted to talk Shawn into an early return to the Dodgers clubhouse at Miller Park. 

"Jim Tracy said, hey, what do you get in and shower. I said, you know, a couple of guys might get on and give me another shot at a fourth home run. I stayed in the game and Adrian Beltre hits a home run with two outs in the ninth to give me another crack at it. Sure enough, I got a pitch to hit and hit it out for the fourth home run of the game. It was a crazy, wild day, but I'm thankful it happened to me."

