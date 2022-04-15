Skip to main content
Dodgers: Tonight's Game Only Available on Apple TV

Dodgers: Tonight's Game Only Available on Apple TV

Time to add another streaming service to your smart TV!

Time to add another streaming service to your smart TV!

Dodgers fans struggling to legally watch their favorite baseball team has been all too common over the years. The inception of SportsNet LA complicated things for some fans, and at one time, Vin Scully, but there's some modern solutions coming. If baseball wants to start bringing in new fans, they'll have to start getting creative. 

During the lockout (sorry to use the "l" word), MLB announced a deal with AppleTV+ to allow the tech giant to exclusively stream select games. The Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game today is one of 'em. 

Meaning, it will not be airing on SportsNet LA per usual. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Apple reportedly paid roughly $85M for the rights to exclusively stream select games on their platform. 

Early feedback from viewers is that the Apple TV games appear to have a clearer picture and feature an appealing, clean look.

To watch today's game, Dodgers fans will not have pay a dollar. The games are free until June 24th. After that, a subscription will likely be required. Apple didn't pay $85M to give games away for free. Reportedly. 

The paywall is coming, but for now, fans around the country will get to enjoy the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game. 

The link to watch the Dodgers-Reds game can be found here

Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: MLB Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking Color Barrier

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18092122_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Get a Standing Ovation in His Dodger Stadium Debut

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18084251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Revisits His Brush With Perfection in Live Interview

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18092112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: More Details Emerge in Why Clayton Kershaw Was Pulled From Perfect Game

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18083865_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Media, Players, and Fans React to Clayton Kershaw's Almost Perfect Game

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022
USATSI_11132050_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Security Facing Legal Action from LA Fans

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022
Jul 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; A Welcome to Dodger Stadium sign at the Sunset Blvd. entrance to Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Team Changes Parking Prices Again At Dodger Stadium

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18084013_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Plays Hero On LA's Off Day in Minnesota

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022