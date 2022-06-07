Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Trending Towards Accomplishing Career First

The Dodgers rotation would be in a tough spot without Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin performing like aces. With multiple starting pitches out with injuries, and Walker Buehler's up-and-down season, the two backend starters have stepped up big time. Their contributions this season cannot be overlooked.

So far this season, Gonsolin is reminding fans and analysts alike why he was a top-five finisher in the 2020 NL rookie of the year voting. In ten starts this season, Gonsolin owns a 1.59 ERA and an impressive 0.88 WHIP. He's been nothing short of exceptional.

His standout performance this year is putting him within striking distance of accomplishing one of his personal goes for the 2022 season, making the 2022 NL All-Star team. Gonsolin explained in an interview with MLB Network on Sirius XM.

“That’s really what my goal was this year, to come back and feel good and be healthy and do my best to try to make the All-Star team. That was one of my main goals this year personally. So we’ll see what happens with that, we’ve got another month and a half.”

Among starters with at least 50 innings pitched, Gonsolin ranks third in ERA (1.59) and fourth in WHIP.

If he can collect a few more high-quality outings in the coming weeks, earning his first All-Star nod could be within reach. Considering that he's never made an All-Star team, he'll have to continue to post eye-popping numbers in order to make it to his first Midsummer Classic which just so happens to be at Gonsolin's home stadium.