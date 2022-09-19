Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year

Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system.

In 113 games, Vargas batted .304/.404/.511 with 17 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 71 walks ,and 76 strikeouts.

During his time in Dodger Blue since his debut on August 8th, he scored 1 run off 3 hits but is unlikely to clinch a roster spot for the postseason.

Nonetheless, the young Cuban slugger still remains the future of Dodger baseball surrounded by both Bobby Miller and Diego Cartaya.

“I’m lucky. I have a great staff in the Dodgers’ organization and they helped me a lot. Then I had a lot of veteran guys (as teammates)."

Some of these experienced players he's referring to include Kevin Pillar, Jake Lamb, Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns, and Tony Wolters who have helped him along his minor league journey.

Additionally, Vargas has rotated around many positions this year just trying to increase his caliber and discover his role with the team. He played a little third base, first base, and second base in the minors and even added left field. He handled the assignment well and might even secure the outfield as a primary spot moving forward.

Dave Roberts was very impressed with the kid's ability to jump between the major and minor leagues a few times this season while doing exactly what was expected of him in OKC.

"He has a slow heartbeat. This whole third deck doesn’t bother him...He’s a student of the game. He loves watching baseball, learning. That’s something that I thought and has been validated. He’s special in the batter’s box because he has the hit tool. He can manipulate the barrel. He can hit to all fields. Righthanded spin doesn’t affect him. And he has a simple, sound swing.

He does everything. He hunts pitches. He values the walk. He does everything a young hitter is supposed to do. He’ll be special for a long time.”

While the Los Angeles team is holding it down through the 2022 season, the future is bright for the franchise with players like Miguel Vargas to lead the way.