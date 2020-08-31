Dodgers Trade Ross Stripling to Toronto for Two Players to Be Named Later

[Updated with video of Andrew Friedman's post-deadline presser and my corresponding comments at 3:30 p.m. PT. Please scroll.]

I didn't see this one coming. Not this way. Not an hour after the 1:00 p.m. PT trade deadline. And certainly not after I had written an entire piece about how the Dodgers stood pat and that it was absolutely fine. Maybe I'll rework that when we know more.

For now what we know is Ross Stripling is a Toronto Blue Jay and two players to be named later are heading to Los Angeles. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr? I think not. Bo Bichette? Uh, no.

We also know that Stripling has been a hot mess for a month (7.17 ERA, .330/.390/.714 opponent's batting line). But he's not without value. The Dodgers are getting something useful in return.

Update: A couple of quotes from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman (see video):

"We had those conversations (about Rangers' RHP Lance Lynn, among others) Nothing that ultimately got all that close. But we felt we were operating from a position of strength re health [and] depth."

"We made the decision going forward to put Tony [Gonsolin] in the rotation [and] didn't feel comfortable putting [Stripling] in bullpen especially as we look out toward next spring training.

"Great respect for Stripling. Believe he is major-league starter."

Bingo. Stripling wasn't a fit for the L.A. bullpen. The Dodgers rarely carry a long man and the year 2020, with its shortened-season and unusually-structured postseason, wasn't the time to start. Finally, finally, finally, Gonsolin has a spot in the rotation without having to worry about looking over his shoulder.

Bingo, Andrew Friedman.

Stay tuned. More when it comes available.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.