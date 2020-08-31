SI.com
Dodgers Trade Ross Stripling to Toronto for Two Players to Be Named Later

Howard Cole

[Updated with video of Andrew Friedman's post-deadline presser and my corresponding comments at 3:30 p.m. PT. Please scroll.]

I didn't see this one coming. Not this way. Not an hour after the 1:00 p.m. PT trade deadline. And certainly not after I had written an entire piece about how the Dodgers stood pat and that it was absolutely fine. Maybe I'll rework that when we know more.

For now what we know is Ross Stripling is a Toronto Blue Jay and two players to be named later are heading to Los Angeles. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr? I think not. Bo Bichette? Uh, no. 

We also know that Stripling has been a hot mess for a month (7.17 ERA, .330/.390/.714 opponent's batting line). But he's not without value. The Dodgers are getting something useful in return.

Update: A couple of quotes from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman (see video):

"We had those conversations (about Rangers' RHP Lance Lynn, among others) Nothing that ultimately got all that close. But we felt we were operating from a position of strength re health [and] depth."

"We made the decision going forward to put Tony [Gonsolin] in the rotation [and] didn't feel comfortable putting [Stripling] in bullpen especially as we look out toward next spring training.

"Great respect for Stripling. Believe he is major-league starter."

Bingo. Stripling wasn't a fit for the L.A. bullpen. The Dodgers rarely carry a long man and the year 2020, with its shortened-season and unusually-structured postseason, wasn't the time to start. Finally, finally, finally, Gonsolin has a spot in the rotation without having to worry about looking over his shoulder. 

Bingo, Andrew Friedman.

Stay tuned. More when it comes available.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Please refresh and read my updates. New full column on the trade deadline coming shortly.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

I read that teams are using "players to be named later" to avoid trading players from their 60 player pool. So, the odds are we won't know their names until after the season.

Rboy
Rboy

A lot of the media seem ready to hand the padres the world series or the nl at least, what say you?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Gonna take a break and try to regroup. Will have something when I can.

Persona-Driven Fabio
Persona-Driven Fabio

What's your take on this, oh sage one? Was the last month's performance the last straw? A vote of confidence for Gonsolin, and, if necessary, White, to step up? Assuming the the PTBNL are prospects and not major-league ready, then we're not getting anything in return that we can plug in immediately. With Price returning next year, any any free agent signings in the off season, Strip seemed to be the odd-man out starting in 2021.

