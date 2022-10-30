Dodgers: Trea Turner Could End Up With the Braves According to Former MLB GM

It seems like all people are talking about is what the Dodgers need to do differently next year to avoid another disappointing postseason stint and also where Trea Turner will end up.

The hope and dream is that he remains in Los Angeles but I think it's safe to say we know that's most likely not going to happen. So where else could he go?

Former MLB general manager, Jim Bowden, thinks the All-start shortstop could find himself in Atlanta.

Although Trea Turner has quite the resume in the MLB, Bowden on the other hand does not. His first general manager role was with the Cinnciniti Reds, however, it was short lived as the teams he built were frankly really bad.

Then his next stint was with the Nationals but ended shortly after he underwent FBI investigation for skimming money that was supposed to be going to signing bonuses for young Latin American ballplayers.

So although he held the status of "general manager" for 16 years, just keep this in mind when you digest his opinions towards baseball and especially some of the big stars' futures.

With that being said, he shared on The Athletic his opinion on where Trea turner will end up:

"The Braves are a great geographic fit for Turner. He went to high school in Florida and college at North Carolina State. He would fit nicely in the Braves’ lineup with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II at the top of the order, followed by the power bats of Austin Riley and Matt Olson. The Braves can afford to sign Turner to a “market deal,” if they want to, because they’ve done such a great job of signing their core players to below-market deals. Adding Turner would give the Braves arguably the best projected lineup in baseball for the next five to seven years."

"Turner can make a strong argument he deserves to be paid in the same range as Lindor and Seager (in years and dollars)."

So in conclusion:

1. The Braves need a shortstop

2. Georgia just geographically makes sense for Turner

Turner isn't opposed to the idea of going out East but it really just comes down to who is willing to pay Turner the big bucks. It could be Atlanta or Los Angeles, or another team that we might not have even considered. The offseason sure is going to be interesting.