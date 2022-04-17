Skip to main content
Dodgers: Trea Turner On The Key to His Hitting Streak

Trea Turner talks about his 27 game hitting streak and his plate approach.

Last season, Trea Turner won the batting title. This season, he's picked up right where he left off. The Dodgers shortstop now has a 27 game hitting streak dating back to the tail end of the 2021 campaign.

On Saturday, Turner collected his first home run of the season - a pulled shot off of Reds flame thrower Hunter Greene that lended in the left field seats.

After the game, Turner talked to SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson about his plate approach and why he's been so locked in the early going of the 2022 regular season. 

"I just focus on the moment, I think thats the only way to stay consistent and play at a high level."

The All-Star shortstop, who's back to playing his regular position this year after playing second base for most of last year, also highlighted how the Dodgers loaded lineup can accomplish some lofty goals. 

"We got a chance to do a lot of special things. We just got to keep our focus, keep our head down, keep working and we're on the right track, but a lot of baseball ahead."

After hitting .328 last year, Trea Turner finished fifth in NL MVP voting. The speedy shortstop also led all position players in WAR and set a new career high in home runs in a single season (28).

The Dodgers have now won five games in a row and will look to complete the four game sweep of the Reds this afternoon at Dodger Stadium. 

