Dodgers: Trea Turner Posts Photo with Tony Gwynn Trophy and His Biggest Fan

The Dodgers shortstop wanted to show off his hardware and a very special family member.

The Dodgers didn’t win the World Series last year, but they did win the 2021 trade deadline. LA acquired not one, but two All-Stars in pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. 

Turner and Scherzer were both major reasons the Dodgers had the best record in baseball in the second half of the season (43-13). The team finished just one game behind the surprising San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

Scherzer finished this in the NL Cy Young voting. Trea Turner won his first ever batting title with a .328 batting average in 2021. As a Dodger, Turner hit .338. He also led all position players in WAR (6.9).

Turner was happy to showcase his award with one of his newest, and biggest supporters.

The 2021 All-Star posted a light-hearted photo with his son next to Turner’s Tony Gwynn trophy.

Turner is under contract for just one more year with the Dodgers. Once the MLB lockout is over, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if new GM Brandon Gomes and current team president Andrew Friedman get the ball rolling on a contract extension for the dynamic shortstop

