Dodgers: Trea Turner Vents Frustrations About Questions On LA's Tough June

The Dodgers just swept the Reds, but even with those three wins, LA hasn't scuffled for the month of June. After racing out to the best record in the majors early on, the Dodgers have faded as of late, especially in June.

Some are blaming the Dodgers inconsistent offense, which is now without Mookie Betts, for LA's uneven performance this month. Especially the team's inability to hit with runners in scoring position.

That narrative doesn't ring as true after piling up 26 runs against the Reds across three games, but Dodgers players seem a bit exhausted by the constant questions about the team's offense. Shortstop Trea Turner was recently asked about the team's troubles with hitting with runners in scoring position and he didn't hide his emotions like he usually does (quotes via OCR).

“I mean, I don’t know. Obviously, we want to play well, but we know it’s a long season,. I don’t think we were putting too much emphasis on it inside here. I know I feel like we get interviewed about it every single day, but the numbers are still very good. We just haven’t been winning. If the numbers are the same and we’ve been winning, we probably wouldn’t talk about it that much. But sometimes we look for the bad even when we don’t have to.”

Turner's comments come in the same month that manager Dave Roberts openly wondered if hitters are too focused on their individual performances.

For now, the story has cooled off a bit, but if the Dodgers struggle in Atlanta this weekend, the offensive woes will once again be front-and-center.