Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Out for First Week of Regular Season

Trevor Bauer will miss the first week of regular season games after his administrative leave was extended.

The league is continuing their internal investigation into claims of sexual assault that were made against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. MLB has now opted to extend Bauer's paid administrative leave through April 16th.

Jorge Castillo of The LA Times was the first to report the news.

In February, the LA County District Attorney's office cleared Bauer of any criminal charges after they concluded their investigation into the allegations. That being said, the league can still choose to issue a suspension under MLB and MLBPA's joint domestic violence policy.

Bauer and his legal team have cooperated with the league's investigation. His representation provided the following statement last week.

"Mr. Bauer is cooperating with the MLB investigation and looks forward to resolving its matter. He continues to prepare for the 2022 MLB season. Administrative leave is not a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation."

Now that his leave has been extended until April 16th, Bauer will not be available for the first eight games of the regular season, including Opening Day. As The LA Times points out, MLB and the MLBPA could agree to extend Bauer's leave or suspend the pitcher before the leave expires.

Bauer has not thrown a pitch for the Dodgers since late-June. 

