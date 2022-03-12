Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Placed on Administrative Leave by MLB

In a move that many saw coming, the league placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave prior to the start of spring training this coming Sunday.

The leave spans from April 13th to April 20th at the moment. MLB hasn't completed their Bauer investigation.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman provided some additional details.

This past summer, sexual assault allegations were made against Bauer. He was placed on administrative leave for the final three months of the season and the entire postseason.

In August, a Los Angeles judge dissolved a petition for a restraining order against Bauer.

In February, the LA County District Attorney stated that Bauer would not face criminal charges:

“After a thorough review of the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts addressed whether or not Bauer would be a part of spring training considering his current situation.

“I don’t want to completely close the door on him potentially being in spring training because I just don’t know enough,” Roberts said.

During the extended offseason, the vast majority of baseball insiders presumed that MLB would suspend Bauer once his legal situation was resolved.

Due to the language in MLB's Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse policy, the league can still levy a suspension even though criminal charges were not filed against Bauer.

The future of Trevor Bauer remains murky at best at the moment.