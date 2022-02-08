Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Situation Update

After months of speculation, pitcher Trevor Bauer will reportedly not face criminal charges for sexual assault according to TMZ Sports. Per TMZ, the text exchanges between Bauer and the woman played a role in the LA County district attorney’s decision to not press criminal charges.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since last July. His last appearance for the Dodgers was June 28th. If the reports are true, then MLB must decide whether or not to suspend Bauer if they believe he violated the league’s domestic violence policy.

If the league does move forward with suspending Bauer, it’s highly likely that the pitcher would appeal the suspension.

The Dodgers and team president Andrew Friedman must also decide how they want to handle Bauer moving forward.

Tuesday was an important part of the story for Trevor Bauer’s baseball future, but it’s far from over.