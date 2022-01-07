Skip to main content
Dodgers Tried to Re-Sign Kenley Jansen Before the MLB Lockout
Sounds like they do want their closer back.

The Dodgers have had a consistent presence at the end of their bullpen for almost a decade now. Kenley Jansen has served as the team's primary closer for so long, but his future is uncertain with the team right now.

Kenley can depart the Dodgers as a free agent this winter and pursue the highest dollar offer, which was previously thought likely. But there are several reasons why the Dodgers should attempt to retain him for another campaign, as David Vassegh explained in a recent episode of Offseason Dodger Talk.

“The Dodgers do want him back”, reported David Vassegh. “They were trying to work towards a deal before the lockout, but unfortunately that did not happen. But I certainly would not rule out Kenley Jansen returning to the Dodgers bullpen this season.”

While it's easy to focus on his missed save opportunities in 2021 and before that, it's crucial to remember how dominating Jansen was after his slump. He allowed no inherited runners to score from July 7th through the end of the season, which is a franchise record.

The Dodgers believe in Kenley Jansen, and Dave Roberts has made that very clear in recent years. That's part of the reason that they reportedly tried to sign him to a new deal before MLB went into their lockout. 

What is the biggest reason no agreement has yet been reached? According to Vassegh, it's due to the number of years. This may be Jansen's final chance to make some serious cash in the majors, so you can't blame him for being unwilling to settle just yet. However, according to David, it's only a matter of time. 

Kenley has just one more shot at a significant contract at his age. So you can expect that he will want to hold out for as long as possible and squeeze every dollar that he can out of any team willing to spend on him. 

Oct 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) stumbles before scoring the winning run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) looks on during the ninth inning of game four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
