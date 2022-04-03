Dodgers: Trio of LA Relievers Won't be Ready for Opening Day
After trading AJ Pollock for White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel on Friday, the Dodgers appear to have bullpen depth. In addition to Kimbrel, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesía, Tyler Anderson, Victor González, David Price and Daniel Hudson all figure to contribute out of the 'pen for the Dodgers. The team has plenty of options, but apparently, there's three arms that won't be ready in time for Opening Day.
Tommy Kahnle
The Dodgers signed Kahnle to a two-year pact following the 2020 season. LA was fully aware that he was recovering from Tommy John surgery and they were essentially signing him in the hopes that he could contribute in 2022.
Although he didn't throw a single pitch in 2021, the righty could still end up being a high-leverage reliever that manager Dave Roberts calls upon once Kahnle is healthy.
The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett caught up with Kahnle this week and the pitcher said he'll be using April as an extended camp.
“Kahnle acknowledged that he won’t be ready to open the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen and instead will spend April going through the equivalent of ‘a full spring training,’ most likely pitching for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City.”
The right-handed pitcher owns a 3.82 career ERA and an impressive 11.2 SO/9.
Caleb Ferguson
Like Kahnle, Ferguson is coming off of Tommy John surgery and the Dodgers are being cautious with pressing him into back into major league action. The lefty underwent the procedure in 2020 and, also like Kahnle, also sat out all of 2021.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts characterized Fergie being on the Opening Day roster as "unlikely" according to The LA Times' Jack Harris.
Ferguson's was just starting to coming into his own before the injury in 2020. He had a 2.89 ERA in 18.2 IP, a 1.4 BB/9, and a staggering 13.0 SO/9.
Phil Bickford
Bickford was one of the Dodgers breakout bullpen arms last season. LA snapped him up from the Brewers after the team designated him for assignment.
He was a key piece of the bullpen in 2021 and recorded a 2.50 ERA in 56 games with the Dodgers.
MLB.com's Juan Toribio reported that Bickford has been dealing with arm soreness. He's healthy now, but will also not be on the Opening Day roster.
The Dodgers begin their season next Friday at Coors Field.