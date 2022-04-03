Dodgers: Trio of LA Relievers Won't be Ready for Opening Day

The Dodgers signed Kahnle to a two-year pact following the 2020 season. LA was fully aware that he was recovering from Tommy John surgery and they were essentially signing him in the hopes that he could contribute in 2022.

Although he didn't throw a single pitch in 2021, the righty could still end up being a high-leverage reliever that manager Dave Roberts calls upon once Kahnle is healthy.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett caught up with Kahnle this week and the pitcher said he'll be using April as an extended camp.

“Kahnle acknowledged that he won’t be ready to open the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen and instead will spend April going through the equivalent of ‘a full spring training,’ most likely pitching for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City.”

The right-handed pitcher owns a 3.82 career ERA and an impressive 11.2 SO/9.