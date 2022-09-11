Dodgers: Two Players Try to Break Out of Slumps By Any Means Necessary

Last night, Andrew Heaney showed up to the game with a clean face, unlike his usual scruff that he's been sporting all season with the Dodgers.

The southpaw was joined by teammate and struggling slugger, Chris Taylor, who hopped on the train and decided to shave his full face of hair as well for Sunday afternoon's game.

Don't believe me? Take his word for it.

The Hean-dog has given up 22 runs on 33 hits in his past 7 starts including 6 errors and 4 homers during his last start in San Francisco. He posts a 2.94 ERA with a 2-2 record. He is expected to get his 12th start of the season tonight in hopes of clinching the series against the Padres and getting that magic number down to 2.

Meanwhile, CT3 has struggled far worse at the plate this season. Taylor is averaging .222, his worst batting AVG since he joined the Dodgers in 2016.

Over the past 30 games, Taylor has stuck out 45 times and only gotten 17 hits averaging .173 with an OBP of .274 and SLG of .276.

Could this change in appearance spark a change in both of their games? At this point, we'll take any superstition in the book to pull these two out of their slump.