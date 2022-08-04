Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully

The Dodgers and the baseball world suffered a massive loss on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The legend called Dodgers games for 67 years, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Following the unfortunate news, the organization will honor him for the rest of the 2022 season.

On Wednesday night, the Dodgers took the field with "VIN" patches on their right jersey sleeves. The batch is black and features the iconic microphone image the style utilized when he was enshrined in the ring of honor in 2017.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register was the first to post a picture of the commemorative patches.

The Dodgers beat writer also confirmed that the team will honor him in a pregame tribute before Friday's Dodgers-Padres game at the House that Vin Built.

In a classy move, the Giants held a moment of silence for Vin at Oracle Park before first pitch.

The patch is reminiscent to last season where the Dodgers took the field with their jerseys adorned with the numbers 2 and 20 to honor the passing of Hall-of-Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, and Hall-of-Fame pitcher Don Sutton. Prior to that, the team jerseys were emblazoned with number 36 to honor Don Newcomb in 2019.

The Vin patches are fitting tribute to the greatest broadcaster of all time who gave Dodgers fans the greatest gift of all - a perfect game behind the microphone each and every time for the better part of seven decades.

A patch is just the beginning, a statue can't be too far behind.