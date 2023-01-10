Dodgers Utility Man Excited to Finally Have J.D. Martinez in Blue

Like many Dodgers fans, LA utility man Chris Taylor is looking forward to having J.D. Martinez in blue this coming season. The long-time Dodger Taylor shared some thoughts with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain on the addition of the slugger to the team and to the clubhouse.

The 2017 NLCS MVP touched on the impact Martinez will have as a newcomer that already has some familiarity with key names around the organization.

“He’s just an unbelievable hitter. I know it can only help him that he’s getting linked up, him and [Robert Van Scoyoc] are finally getting linked up… And I think, not only is he going to bring an unbelievable bat in the heart of our order, but as I said earlier, I think he’s a guy, everything I’ve heard from some of the Red Sox players is, he’s a guy everyone looked up to and he’s a guy that spoke up in hitter’s meetings and he’s just a student of the game.”

After signing a one-year, $10 million contract last month, Martinez will join the Dodgers as a well-respected leader -- an important role with the expected influx of younger talent. Taylor continued, talking about how Martinez will add significant value to the team:

“He’s a true professional. And everything I’ve heard is he puts in more work in the batting cage than any other player in the game. So, having a guy like that with that work ethic and being able to be around him and pick his brain and just learn from him, I think will benefit everyone on our team.”

As the experienced player he is, Martinez spent 13 seasons in the major leagues across four different organizations. He's spent the past five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, where he helped beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The 35-year-old earned a second consecutive and fifth overall All-Star Game selection, batting .274/.341/.448 with 43 doubles, 16 home runs and 62 RBI.

Prior to joining the Boys in Blue, the five-time All-Star was already familiar with the Dodgers in a slightly different manner. He became the 18th player to hit four home runs in a game, doing so against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Taylor also talked to Dodgers Nation about that moment from the other side.

“That was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen. And I think it was on, all four were different pitches if I remember correctly. I think it was a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, all down and away. That just shows what he’s capable of, and, yeah he’s just one of the best hitters there is, so we’re happy to have him.”

Luckily for the Dodgers, Martinez will be the one hitting homers for Los Angeles this time around.