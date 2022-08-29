Skip to main content
Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate

Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate

Since returning from the IL, the Dodgers veteran has struggled to make contact with the ball all season, Doc addresses the slump.

Chris Taylor is known to be a post-season hero. So we even though the 31-year-old is struggling in the batter's box, fans can have faith that the utility player will pull through in the months to come.

Taylor was once the Dodgers' best hitter during the 2021 post-season run slashing a very impressive .476/.542/1.048 with a 1.590 OPS. But things have taken a turn for the worse since then as he's posting a .230 ERA, the lowest he's batted since joining the Dodgers in 2016.

Back in July, CT3 did suffer from a small fracture in his left foot forcing him to sit out for a month. Even before his injury, Taylor still wasn't hitting like the stud he was last fall.

In June, he has a .648 OPS and was fourth in strikeout rate with a 35.4%. After returning to the lineup come August, things did not seem to turn around. Taylor is currently 11-for-60 (.160 ERA) and is striking out nearly half of his at-bats with a total of 27 K’s.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers veteran's failure to create some action has brought a lot of concerns to the LA fanbase as the postseason approaches but fortunately, Taylor has some post-season experience to back himself up.

Across five seasons, he's averaged a .259 ERA with a .842 OPS while also being a part of the 2020 World Series team. 

Nonetheless, Dodgers Manager, Dave Roberts, had this to say about the struggling righty, (quote from OC Register’s Bill Plunkett).

“CT, with what he’s done, certainly deserves an extended leash. I have no problem saying that. But the strikeout rate, the swing-and-miss rate is alarming. I know he’s not trying to swing and miss, trying to strike out. But I think for me to feel confident to run him out there more consistently, it’s just got to get better. And I know he understands that too. He’s more frustrated than anyone is.”

CT3 will pull through soon, it's always hard to make a breakthrough comeback after an injury.  

So, as fans keep their fingers crossed that the seasoned utility man comes to life soon, they can also rest assured in the fact that the LA team is deep this year. The more experienced players in the lineup, the better, but the Dodgers have proven to be deadly across the whole 9 spots. 

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18944502_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Secures Road Victory Led By Potential NL CY Young Candidate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson, Have Yourself a Week

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18814199_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A Return Date For Kershaw Could Be Coming Very Soon

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18922118_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18705786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18815754_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bullpen Continues To Make History Thanks to Mark Prior

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18866427_168396005_lowres
News

2022 Dodgers are Terrorizing Opponents Even Away from Dodgers Stadium

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Roberts Shows Love to Star Right-Fielder, Mookie Betts, After Leading Them to Victory

By Ricardo Sandoval