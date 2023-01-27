Dodgers Utility Player Happy to Play 'Wherever They Need Me'

Chris Taylor has played all over the field for the Dodgers over the past six seasons, and he's looking forward to doing it again in 2023.

Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor came up as a shortstop, but when he came to Los Angeles in 2016, Corey Seager was in the middle of unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year Award. In 2017, when Taylor made changes to his swing that turned him into a quality offensive player, LA moved CT3 to the outfield to make room for his bat.

Since then, Taylor has mostly served in a utility role, bouncing between left field, center field, second base, and shortstop while playing almost every day. It's a role he's thrived in, for the most part, and he's eager to continue it going into 2023, as he recently told Dodgers Nation.

“I’m happy to play wherever they need me, really. If I’m on the field, I’m happy. Whether it’s in the outfield or the infield. Second, short, left, center, right. Really doesn’t matter, I just want to be in the lineup. And I’m obviously open to playing some shortstop, as well.”

Taylor struggled in 2022, having a slow start after an offseason elbow surgery and never really finding his footing. A fractured foot at midseason and a neck issue near the end didn't help, and it ended up being by far his worst season since reinventing himself.

Taylor's had a healthy offseason, and an eventful one — he and Mary Keller tied the knot in December. He's worked out at Driveline and with the LA coaching staff to be ready when the season starts. Hopefully he can rediscover his form and go back to being insanely valuable with his above-average offense and extreme defensive versatility. It would make him happy, and us, too.