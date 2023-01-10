Dodgers Veteran Infielder Praises Team's Treatment of Rookies and New Players

Chris Taylor expresses how important it is for young players in the clubhouse to be themselves

A lot can happen from now until Opening Day, but from the looks of it, the Dodgers will let the young guys play.

And why not? The Dodgers draft exceptionally well, and the youngsters who’ve dedicated their game to the organization deserve to play for the team they got drafted by.

In recent years, L.A. has gotten rid of young prospects and traded them for proven All-Star/superstar-level players, and although it hasn’t resulted in multiple World Series titles, L.A. has been successful.

2023 looks like the year of the prospects, and they’ll get the chance to showcase their skills at the major league level, and luckily it will be in Dodger blue.

Our friends over at Dodgers Nation sat down with Los Angeles utility star Chris Taylor to discuss how the Dodgers organization handles the young guys coming up and not missing a beat from the minors to the majors.

“We do a really good job of letting guys be themselves and be comfortable in our organization and I’m a believer that that is what creates the best environment for success. I know coming over to the Dodgers, for me, I felt comfortable immediately stepping into that clubhouse. Everybody is very welcoming, they want you to be true to who you are. And that helped me have success right away. And we also do a great job of player development. We surround guys with the best coaches and do a great job of preparing guys for the big league level.

The Dodgers are a class-act organization. They are one of the best franchises in all of sports, and those words from CT3 are one of many reasons why they’ve been elite for many years.

The Dodger prospects like Bobby Miller, Diego Cartaya, Gavin Stone, Miguel Vargas, and many others are all spectacular. It’s crucial for the Dodgers organization and players in the locker room to show them the ropes and give them a sense of what it means to be a major leaguer and a Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor said that the young prospects have been trained well and fit right in with the squad.

“I don’t know if there’s anything I have to tell those guys. I think a lot of them have the talent, and some of them have had the success already at the big league level. We saw what Outy [James Outman] did last year in his couple-week stint. I think those guys know what to do and all of them are doing the right things. I’ve seen Vargas at the field taking extra ground balls with Dino Ebel this offseason. These guys are hungry and they’re ready to go and I think they’re going to come into Spring Training and show that.”

I’m warming up to the idea of letting the kids play. L.A. is so deep and talented that they can afford to get some play time for the youngsters and see what they can bring to the table.

Worst case scenario, they get sent back down to the minors. Best case scenario, they ball out and earn a permanent spot on the roster sooner rather than later.