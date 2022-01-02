Dodgers: Victor González Has Lost More Than 30 Pounds This Offseason

Players have already begun preparations for the new year even though the labor dispute continues to hang over the 2022 baseball season. Victor González, a Dodgers reliever from Nayarit, Mexico, has been making such preparations in his hometown.

In an interview with Erick Aguirre of Con Las Bases Llenas’, González's personal trainer, José Raúl Rico Sierra, discussed the adjustments the young reliever has made to prepare for the 2022 season. Note: the interview has been translated to English from Spanish.

“Victor’s preparation has consisted of an adjustment in his habits so that he can really be the complete athlete”, said Raúl Rico. “The progress that we’ve made in the month since we’ve started is impressive. You can see the changes, both physical and mental. My intention is to create a winner in all facets of life.”

To improve his performance, González made some changes to his diet this winter. According to Raúl Rico, this was a major goal for them this off-season, and he's been excelling so far.

“My intention is for him to always have an athlete’s mindset. He’s done amazing with his diet, dropping 15kg (33 pounds) in the past month without losing any muscle.”

González is now entering into his third season with the Dodgers, and he's already lived the highs and lows of being a top-level pitcher. His rookie season was spectacular, as he posted a 1.33 ERA and 11.5 strikeout to walk ratio in 20.1 innings of work. Year two, on the other hand, didn't go as well.

In 2021, Victor pitched 35.1 innings and had a 3.57 ERA. This increase might be more concerning if not for the fact that he had an injury-ravaged season. Whatever the case, Raúl Rico ensured that González would be available to pitch when his name was called in 2022.

“The most important challenge that I give him every year is to be better and more competetive than the year before. His goal is to be in the majors for years to come, and the changes he’s made will make a big difference. Next season, expect to see the best version of Victor González, both physically and mentally, as he continues to display the talent that he has.”

In 2021, the Dodgers bullpen was one of baseball's best - with a 3.16 ERA that ranked second in the league. They will need Victor González to be a key component in order for them to deliver an encore performance in 2022.

