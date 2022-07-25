Skip to main content
Dodgers: Video of Klay Thompson Crushing a Beer at Dodger Stadium Goes Viral

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in attendance for the Dodgers game on Sunday and slammed a beer with the cameras rolling.

The story of the Dodgers four-game sweep of the Giants ended with the bottom of the batting order, not Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, or Trea Turner, providing the go-ahead runs to power LA to their first four-game home sweep of the Giants since 1995. At the center of it all, was mid-season pickup Trayce Thompson. 

Thompson went 2-for-4 on Sunday with two RBI, including the seventh, and final Dodgers run of the game in LA's 7-4 win.

The outfielder also had a spectacular grab in foul territory, but it was his brother, Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who had the bulk of the highlights on Sunday.

Fresh off of winning his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Klay, a southern California native, was at the game to cheer on his brother. He also enjoyed a few beers in the process.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Klay chugged the rest of his beer in epic fashion. Luckily for baseball and basketball fans alike, the cameras at NBC Sports Bay Area caught it all.

In the bottom of the seventh, with a runner on first and two outs, and LA holding onto a 6-4 lead, Klay would absolutely wild after Trayce banged a RBI double to right center off of reliever Tyler Rogers.

It's always great to see familial pro athletes cheer each other on, but for Dodgers fans, getting another opportunity to watch Klay cheer for his brother (and ostensively, the Dodgers) against the Giants is always an absolute pleasure.

